Asian shares subdued, eye US-China trade talks

Disha Medical raises ₹28 crore
Disha Medical Services, which runs eye care services in rural areas under the brand name Drishti, has raised ...
Asian stocks were left adrift on Tuesday as expectations of more dovish talk from the Federal Reserve pushed down Treasury yields and the dollar, while lifting gold to six-year peaks.
Equity investors are waiting to see if anything will come of Sino-US trade talks later this week.
US President Donald Trump is slated to meet one-on-one with at least eight world leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka, including China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Early trade was very light with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up a minor 0.09 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was all but flat, as was the South Korean market.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.08 per cent after a lacklustre session on Wall Street. The Dow ended Monday up 0.03 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.17 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.32 per cent.
There are no less than five Fed policy makers speaking on Tuesday, including Chair Jerome Powell, and markets assume they will stick with the recent dovish message.
“It's always possible the chair could walk back some of the market's dovish interpretation of last week's FOMC meeting...but we suspect he will reinforce the message laid out last week,” said Kevin Cummins, a senior US economist at NatWest Markets. ”By the end of July, we believe the Fed will have seen enough to decide that action to counter downside economic risks and low inflation/ inflation expectations is warranted, and so we look for a 25 basis point rate cut at the next FOMC meeting.”
Markets are running well ahead of that. Futures are fully priced for a quarter-point easing and imply a real chance of a half-point move.
A total 100 basis points of cuts are implied by mid-2020, a major reason two-year yields are well under cash at 1.745 per cent.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries have dived 120 basis points since November and, at 2.01 per cent, are almost back to where they were before Trump was elected in late 2016.
The speed and scale of the latest decline has seen the dollar fall for four sessions on a row against a basket of other currencies to stand at a three-month low of 95.980.
“USD DXY is now looking it likely will break through the March low of 95.76 and below there 95.0,” said Tapas Strickland, a markets strategist at NAB.
“The drivers here continue to be heightened expectations of the Fed cutting rates - now 3.1 cuts priced by years' end - while data surprise indexes show the US data flow is now disappointing more than for Europe.”
The euro has climbed to its highest in three months and was last holding firm at $1.1403, within striking distance of the March top of $1.1448.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar has hit its lowest since the January flash crash and was last at 107.33 yen.
The pull-back in the dollar combined with lower yields globally has put a fire under gold, which touched a six-year top overnight. The metal is up 12 per cent since early May at $1,1426.39 an ounce, with the next target the 2013 top of $1,433.
Oil prices consolidated after rising sharply last week in reaction to tensions between the US and Iran. Brent crude futures firmed 8 cents to $64.94, while US crude was unchanged at $57.90 a barrel.
Disha Medical Services, which runs eye care services in rural areas under the brand name Drishti, has raised ...
Facebook has invested $25 million (₹173 crore) in Bengaluru-based social commerce start-up Meesho, marking ...
zBliss’ technology connects medical devices in intensive care units
Antariksh builds an IoT-based solution for each stakeholder in the ecosystem
India INX Global Access can help producers hedge themselves in global markets
...as the US Federal Reserve opens the door for rate cuts in the future
Will the NBFCs return to their green pastures? We back-track to the genesis of the liquidity issue ailing the ...
The stock of D-Link India jumped 10 per cent with spurt in volume by more than 4.9 times on Monday. This rally ...
Thanks to Gully Boy, the Hindi heartland may have woken up to the raw energy of rap only now. Down south, a ...
It’s the 33rd anniversary of Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal, and therefore the perfect occasion for a ...
“What’s all this shiny stuff?” Bins asks. It looks like bubble wrap made of shiny mirror-plastic. “It’s from ...
The daughter of Babur and author of Humayun-nama not only wrote history as a woman but lived it, too
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Who will roar at Cannes? As we near the Cannes Lions creativity festival dates (June 17 to 21), Leo Burnett ...
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
The residents of Palace Orchard Cooperative Housing Society in Undri area of Pune shell out ₹35- 40 lakh per ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...