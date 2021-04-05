Asian stocks up after Wall Street record amid vaccine optimism

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Asian stock markets were mostly higher Monday after Wall Street hit a record high on optimism the spread of coronavirus vaccines might allow global business to return to normal.
Tokyo rose while Seoul swung between gains and losses. Markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Australia were closed for holidays.
On Thursday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.2 per cent on its last trading day before the holiday weekend, closing above 4,000 points for the first time.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.8 per cent to 30,083.19 while the Kospi in Seoul was up less than 0.1 per cent at 3,111.64 at mid-morning. Market benchmarks in Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta advanced.
Investors have been encouraged by the spread of coronavirus vaccines despite rising infection numbers in the United States, Europe and other places that have prompted some governments to reimpose travel and business curbs.
On Friday, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, rose to 1.72 per cent from Thursday's 1.68 per cent.
The yield has risen sharply this year, drawing money out of stocks, on expectations revived economic activity will cause inflation to rise, reducing the value of the payout in real terms.
Major Asian stock markets rose Friday following the S&P's record-setting day.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude lost 37 cents to $61.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose USD 2.29 on Thursday to USD 61.45. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 43 cents to USD 64.43 per barrel in London. It gained $2.12 the previous session to USD 64.86 a barrel.
The dollar declined to 110.58 yen from Thursday's 110.63 yen. The euro retreated to USD 1.1769 from USD 1.1773.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...