At $8.8b, India saw highest year-to-date FPI inflows

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Among emerging markets, India has the highest year-to-date foreign portfolio investor inflow of $8.8 billion, closely followed by Brazil ($8.1 billion), according to BofA Securities. Most EMs continued to see outflows in Sept 2021, notably South Korea (-$25.5 billion YTD) and Taiwan (-$16.7 billion), the brokerage said.
On the other hand, “DII (domestic institutional investor) inflows at $2.6 billion (vs $3.9 billion in Aug-21) remained strong but softened for the second month,” BofA Securities said.
FPI assets under management were at $667 billion as of September 2021, of which IT (+48 bps over TTM average) and energy (14.3 per cent) saw highest allocation YTD, while financials (34 per cent, -167 bps below TTM average), industrials (-59 bps MoM, -80 bps below TTM average) saw lowest allocations YTD. Discretionary (9.1 per cent, +39 bps MoM), telecom (3.6 per cent,+31bps MoM), utilities (3.3 per cent, +41bps MoM) saw higher allocations.
Despite softening, DII flows remain strong ($2.6 billion vs +$3.9 billion in Aug-21).
“Passive funds ($1.4 billion) saw highest inflows YTD. Within DIIs, there was a sharp rise in multi-cap ($481million, highest since March-21) and mid-cap ($182 million) funds. Arbitrage funds (-$203 million) saw outflows for the first time YTD.” As of September 21, both FIIs and DIIs are overweight on financials and staples and underweight on utilities.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...