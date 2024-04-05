AT Railway Sub Systems has entered into a joint venture with South Korea’s Yujin Machinery Ltd to design, manufacture and develop driving gear, couplers and pantographs for rolling stock, including high-speed and metro trains, regional rapid transit systems, Vande Bharat trains, wagons, trams, and other Indian Railway products.

AT Railway Sub Systems Pvt Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt Ltd, which is a wholly-owned material subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India.

The Amber Enterprises India spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Yujin through this joint venture, combining our strengths to become a leading manufacturer of critical rolling stock components such as driving gear, couplers, and pantographs for India’s rapidly expanding railway ecosystem. This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.”

Amber Enterprises stock closed at ₹3,760 on the NSE, up by 0.10 per cent on Friday.