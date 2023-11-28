Adani Total Gas Ltd.’s (ATGL) shares were up by 20 per cent after the company initiated a ‘Green Hydrogen Production and Blending Pilot Project.’ The project aims to assess the viability of green hydrogen as an alternative energy source for consumers in City Gas Distribution (CGD).

The company reported that during the pilot phase, ATGL plans to blend Green Hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Green Hydrogen is produced through the electrolysis of water using electricity generated from renewable sources.

ATGL intends to collaborate with various stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, to share insights gained from this project. The initiative aims to contribute to the development of an ecosystem for hydrogen blending in city gas distribution in India. Additionally, it seeks to facilitate knowledge exchange on operational aspects and the compatibility of blended fuel with existing infrastructure.

Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said, “This project will reduce our carbon footprint and by investing in such innovative projects, we are actively contributing to the evolution of the industry and driving progress in sustainable energy solutions.”

The shares were up by 20 per cent to Rs 644.15 at 2.40 pm on the BSE.