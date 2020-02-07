Aurobindo Pharma scrip gains over 4 per cent

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s scrip gained 4.57 per cent over previous close on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday and is trading at Rs 534.14 after opening of trade.

Aurobindo has on Thursday posted a one per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 705 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to Rs 712 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company, however, increased 11.9 per cent at Rs 5895 crore (Rs 5270 crore).

This was driven by 22 per cent growth in revenue from US formulations followed by 14.2 per cent increase revenue from Europe.

The board has approved a second interim dividend at 175 per cent (Rs 1.75 per equity share of Rs 1) for FY20