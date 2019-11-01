Stocks

Automobile sales figures may revive sentiment

| Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

 

Automobile firms will declare their October sales figures on Friday. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Eicher, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and others may remain in focus on Friday, as traders expect better figures. Industry players say that Diwali had brought some cheer to car and two-wheeler sales . Though most of them may report flat volumes on a y-o-y basis, the month-on-month figures may capture the turnaround.

Published on November 01, 2019
automobiles (industry)
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Marico (Buy)