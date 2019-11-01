Automobile sales figures may revive sentiment

Automobile firms will declare their October sales figures on Friday. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Eicher, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and others may remain in focus on Friday, as traders expect better figures. Industry players say that Diwali had brought some cheer to car and two-wheeler sales . Though most of them may report flat volumes on a y-o-y basis, the month-on-month figures may capture the turnaround.