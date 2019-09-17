Stocks

Awaiting Bajaj Finance QIP issue details

| Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

 

The board of Bajaj Finance will meet on Tuesday to consider, inter alia, a proposal for raising of funds by way of qualified institutional placement, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals. Shareholders will be keen to know the quantum of funds the company plans to raise, the number of shares to be offered and the price at which those shares would be offered. The purpose of fund-raising and the response to the QIP will also attract investors’ attention.

Published on September 17, 2019
Bajaj Finance Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: PI Industries (Buy)