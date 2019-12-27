Stocks

Company news: Axita Cotton

Axita Cotton has received an order for Indian organic raw cotton valued about $824,527.88 from Maksons Spinning Mills, Bangladesh. However, the BSE-SME listed company has not provided any other details about the order such as quantity to be delivered and the execution time. Shares of Axita Cotton closed 0.65 per cent lower at ₹92.20

