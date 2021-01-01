Bajaj Auto hits ₹1 lakh cr m-cap

Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) on Friday said it has crossed a market capitalisation of ₹1 lakh crore. The share price of BAL closed at ₹3,479 on the NSE on Friday, making its m-cap ₹1,00,670.76 crore. “This market cap is considerably higher than all other domestic two-wheeler companies,” it claimed. A market capitalisation of over ₹1 lakh crore has not been achieved before by any international two-wheeler company in the world, it further said.

Recently, BAL announced an investment of ₹650 crore in a fourth plant to be built in Chakan, Maharashtra, for its premium range of motorcycles and electric two-wheelers.

“The company’s sharp focus on the motorcycles category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe,” said Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto.