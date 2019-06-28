Beardsell’s board to meet for rights issue

The board of Beardsell will meet on Friday to consider and approve the issue of shares to existing equity shareholders on rights basis. Investors will be keen to know the purpose for the fund-raising and quantum of funds the company plans to raise. Besides, entitlement ratio for the shareholders and the issue price would be the other key factors that investors would watch closely. The board will also consider fixing the date, time and venue of the AGM for the year 2018-19.