Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on June 15, 2021

Sensex, Nifty up nearly 0.5 per cent each in opening session

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Tuesday's session on a firm note.

Sensex spurted 256 points or 0.49 per cent to 52,805. The Nifty sped up 70 points or 0.45 per cent to 15,882.

Published on June 15, 2021

