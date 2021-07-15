Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 15, 2021

Sensex spurts 88 points to 52,992, Nifty rides up 28 points to 15,878

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session on a firm note.

Sensex spurted 88 points or 0.17 per cent to 52,992. Nifty gained 28 points or 0.15 per cent at 15,878.

