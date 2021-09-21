Stocks

Benchmark indices open flat

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 21, 2021

Sensex up 34 points at 58,525

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened little changed on Tuesday.

Sensex was up 34 points at 58,525, while Nifty was flat at 17,396.

Published on September 21, 2021

