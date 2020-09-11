Stocks

Benchmark indices open in positive territory

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 11, 2020 Published on September 11, 2020

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened in the green on Friday.

Sensex was up 74 points or 0.19 per cent at 38,963. Nifty gained 21 points or 0.18 per cent at 11,470.

