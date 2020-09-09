Benchmark indices open weak

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened Wednesday's session in the red.

Sensex was down 245 points or 0.64 per cent at 38,120, while the Nifty dropped by 79 points or 0.70 per cent to 11,238.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Reliance, M&M and Titan. The laggards were ONGC, Tata Steel, SBI, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto.