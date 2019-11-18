Stocks

Bharat Gears board defers proposal of acquisition of XDIL

| Updated on November 18, 2019 Published on November 18, 2019

Bharat Gears has informed the exchanges that its board has decided to defer the proposal of acquisition of XDIL due to adverse market conditions and further concentrating on cost cutting measures to overcome the prolong subdued market. The board may re-consider the the proposal in future as and when the market conditions gets improved, as it may deem fit in the best interest of the company, it said in the notice. Shares of Bharat Gears closed 0.26 per cent lower at ₹75.30 on the BSE.

Published on November 18, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NTPC: Buy call option to bet on bounce back