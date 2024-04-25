Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates: Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 25 April 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- April 25, 2024 07:39
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 25-April-2024
* ABFRL
* HINDCOPPER
* SAIL
- April 25, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates: RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar Gets One Year Tenure Extension
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar for one year from May 3 this year. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates: IHCL net up 27%, plans ₹3,500 crore capex over five years
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) will invest ₹3,500 crore over the next five years towards key assets upgradation, building digital capabilities and select new projects, the company announced on Wednesday after declaring its fourth quarter result. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal AMC elevates Prateek Agrawal as MD
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has elevated Prateek Agrawal as MD & CEO with effect from Friday. He will take charge from Navin Agarwal, who will return to the parent company. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Tamilnadu Petro ropes in EY-Parthenon to drive carbon-neutral initiatives
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd (TPL) has appointed EY-Parthenon, a strategy consultancy firm, to drive its carbon-neutral and sustainability goals. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates: Axis Bank posts ₹7,130-crore PAT in Q4 on healthy deposit, margin growth
Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹7,130 crore for Q4 FY24 compared with a net loss of ₹5,728 crore in the year ago period. Sequentially, the profit after tax was 17 per cent higher. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates: GIFT City emerging as a game-changer for trade finance
Export firms face credit constraints, including access, volume, cost, and maturity mismatch. As India’s integration into the global economy rises, the lack of trade finance aggravates business fluctuations and global shocks. While currency depreciation theoretically boosts exports, a lack of trade finance prevents export firms from capitalising on such opportunities. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: Hinduja Group likely to seek extension from RBI on transfer of RCap to IIHL
Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) is expected to seek a six-month extension from the Reserve Bank of India for the proposed transfer of control of Reliance Capital, sources told businessline. Read more
- April 25, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through online & mobile channels
The Reserve Bank of India has barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards for failing to build IT systems and controls commensurate with its growth leading to serious deficiencies and non-compliances with regulatory requirements. Read more
- April 25, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Q4 Result on 25th April :
UTI asset management
KPI Green
Laurus lab
Kirloskar pneumatic
L& T technology
Quick heal tech
Wardwizard innovations
Wendt india
Schaeffler india
Coromandel international
Zensar tech
Indusind bank
Cyient ltd
Som distillaries
Agarwal’s eye hospital
Tanla platform
Olectra greentech
Himadri speciality
Gayatri sugar
Enkei wheels
Tech mahindra
Welspun living
Mphasis ltd
Jai balaji ind
Vedanta ltd
Bank of maharastra
Bajaj finance
Avantel ltd
ACC ltd
- April 25, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates: 4QFY24 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation
Axis Bank 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7c90756f-dc8a-478b-bb26-0bb1cdfa42a7.pdf
Press Release and Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/447bbcb4-3eda-40c4-a079-f4c3f850db5f.pdf
- April 25, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 25th April 2024: Jindal SAW (₹533.65): BUY
- April 25, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Markets at close on 24-04-2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 73852.94(+114.49)
* Nifty 50: 22402.40(+ 34.40)
* Nifty bank: 48189.00 (+218.55)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* Hindalco: 636.10 (+24.30)
* Cipla: 1,398.20 (+51.50)
* JSW Steel: 882.70(+ 31.35)
* Tata Steel: 165.55 (+4.40)
* Power Grid Corp: 290.40 (+5.05)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* Tata cons products: 1,110.15 (-63.20 )
* Grasim: 2,337.75 (-32.40 )
* Tech Mahindra: 1,185.70 (-14.55 )
* HDFC Life: 594.20 (-6.95)
* TCS: 3,831.05 (-43.65)
Fund Flow Activity:
24 April 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 103160.75 + 7021.24 Total: 110181.99
F&O Volume: 551317.63 + 248414.37 Total: 799732
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2511.74
(10242.95 - 12754.69)
DII: NET BUY: +3809.9
(12601.22 - 8791.32)
- April 25, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 25.04.2024
Merck & Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Astrazeneca PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Caterpillar, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Comcast Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Union Pacific Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
S&P Global Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Honeywell International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sanofi (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Altria Group (Pre market) (Sector- Manufactures)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Valero Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Carrier Global Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Hess Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Newmont Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Metals)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
Dow Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
GE Vernova Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Barclays PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
STMicroelectronics N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Nasdaq, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Xcel Energy Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Tractor Supply Company (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Teck Resources Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Metals)
Mobileye Global Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technlogy)
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Dover Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
DTE Energy Company (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Reliance, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Textron Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
CMS Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Southwest Airlines Company (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)
EMCOR Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Pool Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
TransUnion (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
A.O. Smith Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
International Paper Company (Pre market) (Sector- Packaging)
Allegion plc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
TechnipFMC plc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Microsoft Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Alphabet Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Telecom)
Intel Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
KLA Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Capital One Financial Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
DexCom, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Atlassian Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Fair Isaac Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
ResMed Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Weyerhaeuser Company (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
FirstEnergy Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Energy
Western Digital Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Principal Financial Group Inc (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
VeriSign, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Snap Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Construction)
Erie Indemnity Company (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
TFI International Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
TotalEnergies SE (TENT) (Sector- Energy)
Southern Copper Corporation (TENT) (Sector- Metal)
Deutsche Bank AG (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- April 25, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - 25.04.2024
18:00 U.S. Advance GDP (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 3.4%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 214k versus Previous: 212k)
19:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 1.6%)
- April 25, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Jindal SAW (₹533.65): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Jindal SAW is gaining momentum. The stock had surged about 7.5 per cent on Wednesday. This rise has taken the share price well above an intermediate resistance level of ₹518. The short-term outlook is bullish. Positive move average cross overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. Support will now be in the ₹518-₹515 region which can now limit the downside. Read more
