April 25, 2024 06:43

The upmove in the stock of Jindal SAW is gaining momentum. The stock had surged about 7.5 per cent on Wednesday. This rise has taken the share price well above an intermediate resistance level of ₹518. The short-term outlook is bullish. Positive move average cross overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. Support will now be in the ₹518-₹515 region which can now limit the downside. Read more