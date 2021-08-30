Bharti Airtel shares gain over 2% on getting nod for fundraising plan

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the company's board approved raising up to ₹21,000 crore by way of rights issue.

The stock jumped 2.57 per cent to ₹609.25 on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 2.40 per cent to ₹609.45.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's board on Sunday approved raising up to ₹21,000 crore by way of rights issue, at a price of ₹535 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

The mega fundraising is bound to give more firepower to Airtel, as the company takes on rivals in the fiercely-competitive Indian telecom market.

Airtel's board, which met to consider the company's capital raising plans, cleared the rights issue price of ₹535 per fully paid-up equity share, including premium of ₹530 per equity share.

In a BSE filing, Airtel said that the "...board approved the issuance of equity shares of face value of ₹5 each of the company on rights basis to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date (to be notified later), of an issue size of up to ₹21,000 crore".

A rights issue is an offer to existing shareholders to buy additional new shares in the company.