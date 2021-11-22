Bharti Airtel shares up 5% on prepaid tariff hike announcement

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The shares of telco major Bharti Airtel were trading 5 per cent higher on Monday morning after the company announced a hike in its prepaid tariffs, effective from November 26.
At 9:50 am, Airtel was trading at ₹752.25 on the BSE, up ₹38.05 or 5.33 per cent. It had opened at ₹743 as against the previous close of ₹714.20. It recorded an intraday high of ₹756.00 and a low of ₹737.50.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹750.55, up ₹36.20 or 5.07 per cent.
Airtel on Monday announced revised tariffs, hiking the price of its minimum tariff plan to ₹99 for the prepaid users, from ₹79 earlier.
The company has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at ₹200 and ultimately at ₹300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model, it said in an official release.
"We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India," it said.
"Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November," it further added.
For the unlimited plans, it has set the minimum plan to ₹179 (from ₹149) for 28 days in which the customer will get unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and 2 GB data.
In the maximum category, it has set the tariff to ₹2,999 (from ₹2,498 earlier) with a validity of 365 days, unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and 2GB/ day data.
These rates will come into effect from November 26, 2021.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...