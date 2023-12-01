Biocon Ltd’s shares were up by 1.13 per cent after its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics Ltd concluded the integration of Viatris’ biosimilar business in 31 European countries. This is following the acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilar business in November 2022, with prior integrations in over 70 emerging market countries in July 2023 and North America in September 2023.

Biocon Biologics’ European portfolio now encompasses seven biosimilars, including Insulin Aspart, Insulin Glargine, Bevacizumab, Pegfilgrastim, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, and Etanercept.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said, “The integration of the Viatris’ biosimilar business in Europe ahead of schedule is another important milestone for Biocon Biologics in our journey as a global biosimilars leader. We are pleased to expand access to lifesaving treatments for patients across Europe. Our unique, fully integrated capabilities and robust pipeline of 20 products will allow us to better address patient needs and be a reliable partner to health organisations.”

The shares were up by 1.13 per cent to ₹241 at 11.48 am on the BSE.