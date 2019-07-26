Stocks

Biocon sees best day in 10 months after Q1 profit surge

Reuters July 26 | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

Biocon Ltd jumped as much as 5.5 per cent to Rs 251.6, the biggest daily per cent gain since September 25, 2018.

The biotechnology firm posted a 72 per cent jump in June-quarter profit to Rs 206 crore ($29.83 mln), led by growth in the biologics and small molecules businesses.

The Q1 net consolidated profit exceeds analyst estimates of Rs 198 crore, according to Refinitv IBES.

Revenue jumped 30.4 per cent to Rs 1,466 crore. Over 4.7 million shares changed hands, compared with the 30-day average of over 2.99 million shares.

Up to the last close, the Biocon stock had fallen 24 per cent this year ($1 = 69.0580 Indian rupees).

