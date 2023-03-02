The stocks of three Adani Group companies saw huge block deals on Thursday morning on the National Stock Exchange.

Around 8.8 crore shares of Adani Ports and SEZ or 4.1 percent of its equity were traded in a block at ₹596.20, exchange data showed.

Adani Green Energy’s 5.5 crore shares or 3.5 per cent of its paid-up capital were traded at ₹504.60, while 2.8 crore shares of Adani Transmission translating into 2.5 per cent of its equity were traded at ₹668.40 a share.

It could not be immediately ascertained who was the buyer or seller. The block deals come ahead of a key Supreme Court ruling on the Hindenberg Research report on the conglomerate that started the controversy over the group and its operations.

At 9.28 a.m. shares of Adani Ports were down 0.9 percent at ₹596.90, Adani Green hares were up 5 per cent at ₹535, while Adani Transmission was also trading 4.7 per cent higher at ₹706 on the NSE.