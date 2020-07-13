Bonlon slips on BSE-SME listing

Shares of Delhi-based Bonlon Industries got listed on the BSE SME Platform on Monday. It came out with an initial public offering of 37.56 lakh shares of ₹10 each for cash at ₹28 a share, aggregating to ₹10.52 crore. Shares, however, ended sharply lower at ₹21.50, after opening at ₹21. The company completed its public issue on July 3. Bonlon Industries is engaged in manufacturing, trading and marketing of copper rods and bars. They manufacture products for various industries including electrical, construction, transport and automobile.