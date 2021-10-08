Brightcom hits $1-b market cap

Brightcom, a BSE-listed digital marketing solutions company, has crossed the $1-billion market cap mark this week. The market cap of the Hyderabad-based firm stands at ₹8,150 crore as its share touched the 52-week high of ₹78.25 on Friday.

Formerly known as Ybrant Digital, the firm has changed its name a few times before settling for the present nomenclature Brightcom. It raised about $100 million in four rounds of fund raising to make seven acquisitions in the last 10 years.

“The Indian advertising industry is following the global footprint, and as much as 20 per cent of all advertising spends now attributed to digital segment in 2020. This, however, is still way below the median share of 34 per cent in digital ad spends globally,” a report by Investor Relations Society has said.