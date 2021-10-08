Brightcom hits $1-b market cap

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Brightcom, a BSE-listed digital marketing solutions company, has crossed the $1-billion market cap mark this week. The market cap of the Hyderabad-based firm stands at ₹8,150 crore as its share touched the 52-week high of ₹78.25 on Friday.
Formerly known as Ybrant Digital, the firm has changed its name a few times before settling for the present nomenclature Brightcom. It raised about $100 million in four rounds of fund raising to make seven acquisitions in the last 10 years.
“The Indian advertising industry is following the global footprint, and as much as 20 per cent of all advertising spends now attributed to digital segment in 2020. This, however, is still way below the median share of 34 per cent in digital ad spends globally,” a report by Investor Relations Society has said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...