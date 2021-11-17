Broker's call: Apex Frozen Foods (Buy)

Stocks

| Updated on November 17, 2021

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (Apex) is an integrated producer and exporter of processed shrimp in Andhra Pradesh, with own capacity of 29,240 tonnes.

We maintain Buy rating with a revised Target price of ₹355, factoring recovery in profitability, improving outlook and attractive valuation.

Q2FY22 revenue grew by 2 per cent y-o-y (+20 per cent q-o-q) supported by improvement in shrimp export prices. Volumes de-grew by 3.5 per cent y-o-y due to current issues in sea transport but grew by 9 per cent q-o-q. EBITDA de-grew by 14 per cent y-o-y and EBITDA margin declined by 250 bps y-o-y to 13.7 per cent due to higher export expenses and drop in export incentive but grew by 970 bps q-o-q from 4.1 per cent.

Margin impact is temporary and likely to recover when the container shortage issue gets normalised and will improve further with higher contribution from ready-to-eat products.

Industry outlook has improved given the re-opening of restaurants in export markets, along with stable demand from retail customers and strong shrimp export prices.

Currently, the stock trades at 11x 1Yr Fwd P/E (3 year average=16x). We value the stock at 11X FY23 EPS, factoring the current logistics issues.

