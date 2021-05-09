Broker's call: Axis Bank (Buy)

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Anand Rathi
Axis Bank (Buy)
Target: ₹830
CMP: ₹716.75
Axis Bank has reported a net interest income growth of 11 per cent in its Q4FY21 standalone results at ₹7,555 crore as against ₹6,808 crore in Q4FY20, driven by advances growth of 12 per cent and a net interest margin of 3.56 per cent. Non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for Q4FY21 stood at ₹4,668 crore, as compared to ₹3,985 crore in Q4FY20.
Operating profit for Q4FY21 stood at ₹6,865 crore, up 17 per cent yoy. During the quarter, the bank has made provisions of ₹3,295 crore. The lender reported standalone profit of ₹2,677 crore, as compared to a loss of ₹1,388 crore in Q4FY20.
As on March 31, 2021, the bank’s gross NPA and net NPA levels were 3.70 per cent and 1.05 per cent respectively, as against 3.44 per cent and 0.74 per cent respectively as on December 31, 2020.
Given the healthy asset mix, liability strength, adequate capital and superior customer profile, we believe the bank is poised to face near term challenges and benefit in the phase of normalisation. We continue to remain positive on the company over medium to longer term perspective.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...