Broker's call: Hindalco (Buy)

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Axis Securities
Hindalco (Buy)
Target: ₹564
CMP: ₹452.7
We initiate coverage on Hindalco Industries with a Buy recommendation and value the stock at ₹564 (SOTP-based). The company exhibits rerating potential as we expect LME aluminium prices to remain strong. We believe Hindalco to be a defensive play backed by stable cash flows and lower operational and financial leverage.
While aluminium prices witnessed notable price increase YTD, primarily due to major disruptions led by production curbs in China, we believe its outlook remains strong with LME prices staying above $2,500/tonne. China continues with its ambitious decarbonisation plan and has imposed stringent limits on carbon-intensive industries. This supports our assumption that the country will stick to its smelting capacity cap of 45mtpa. Signs of market deficit are clearly visible now with CY20 expected to be in deficit (CYTD deficit of 0.9mt).
We believe the supply tightness will persist in CY22, while demand remains strong across key end user segments.
Moreover, the rise in raw material prices may further support the aluminium prices. If the decarbonisation drive sustains, aluminium supply-demand dynamics would likely witness a structural change vis-à-vis earlier decades.
Against this backdrop, we forecast LME Aluminium prices to average at $2,596/tonne in CY22 and $2,585/tonne in CY23.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...