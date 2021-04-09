Broker's call: IEX (Buy)

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
LKP Securities
IEX (Buy)
Target: ₹424
CMP: ₹351.65
Indian Energy Exchange has surpassed its previous highs with a stellar volume growth of 92 per cent in the month of March 2021. The company has traded 8,249 MUs of power in this month as compared to 4,291 MUs in same period last year.
The growth was mainly led by higher volumes in the Day ahead market (DAM) registering a growth of about 65 per cent y-o-y followed by incremental volumes from Real time Market.
IEX has ended the year with the highest ever yearly electricity volume of 73,941 MUs achieving 37 per cent YoY growth despite the lock-downs in the first two quarters of this fiscal affecting the power demand. During the year, IEX has introduced several new products to better serve its customers such as RTM and various products under the Green Market which contributed around 14 per cent to the total volume traded.
IEX also has few more products in the pipeline which will further provide incremental volumes going forward. Also during the year, IEX’s newly launched gas exchange IGX, has been able to secure strategic partnerships to provide a vibrant gas market platform for accelerating gas consumption in the country thereby helping towards achieving national sustainable energy aspirations.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...