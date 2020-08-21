Broker's call: KNR Construction (Buy)

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
Motilal Oswal
KNR Construction (Buy)
Target: ₹295
CMP: ₹252.75
KNR Construction (KNR) outperformed in terms of execution by reporting revenue growth v/s our expectation of 35 per cent y-o-y decline. The EBITDA margin expanded y-o-y on account of the rising share of higher margin irrigation projects, resulting in a strong beat on earnings. Including L1 orders, the order book (OB) stood strong at INR 7,850 crore, implying OB/rev at 3.5x and providing healthy revenue visibility.
KNR continues to surprise with its steady performance. However, the working capital cycle has witnessed marginal deterioration. This is primarily on account of pending dues from the Telangana government, which have been stalled since Feb’20 and currently stand at ₹680 crore. The management hopes to receive ₹440 crore within the next few weeks.
Factoring the strong performance in Q1-FY21, we increase our FY21/FY22 EPS by 28 per cent/7 per cent. We maintain our Buy rating, with target price of ₹295 (prior: ₹280) based on: unchanged 12x Mar’22E EPS to the EPC business; and the book value of road assets.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The stock of VRL Logistics gained 6 per cent on Thursday, breaching a key resistance at ₹160. This rally ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...