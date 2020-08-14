Broker's call: Motherson Sumi (Buy)

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Nomura
Motherson Sumi (Buy)
Target: ₹128
CMP: ₹119.85
Q1-FY21 consolidated Rev/EBITDA loss of ₹8,500 crore/-₹630 crore were below our (₹9,900 crore/₹200 crore) estimates. Thus, consolidated net debt inched up ₹2,100 crore q-o-q to ₹9,080 crore.
The management indicated current revenue run-rate at 80 per cent of last year’s level which should touch pre-Covid-19 levels by September and have positive growth by December.
MSS’ restructuring process is on track and management expects the new entity to start trading by July 2021. We expect the merger to be EPS accretive, led by significant improvement in SMRPBV’s profitability by FY22-23. This should align promoter interest with that of minority shareholders, as well.
We revise our estimates to factor in a weaker near term. However, OE volume recovery is visible across India/EU/US, which should drive growth for MSS from H2. We note that MSS’s capex cycle is largely over, and expect healthy FCF of ₹800 crore/₹2,100 crore (adjusted for MSS share) in FY21/FY22.
We maintain our target P/E multiple of 20x, and roll forward our valuation from Jun-22 to Sep-22 to arrive at our raised TP of ₹128 (₹118 earlier). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...