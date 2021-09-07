Stocks

Broker's call: Page Industries (Buy)

| Updated on September 07, 2021

Emkay Global

Page Industries (Buy)

Target: ₹37,500

CMP: ₹32,078

Page Industries has made a good comeback after the pandemic and now offers better growth momentum after the slowdown in FY19-20.

We expect normalised mid-teens growth ahead, driven by structural opportunity and faster growth in athleisure (about 33 per cent of sales); increased focus on the under-penetrated women’s and kids segments with a separate team and scale-up in offerings; accelerated network expansion (40 per cent addition in the last two years), the benefits of which are yet to kick in.

In addition, a comparison of 10 innerwear players highlights a lack of meaningful success by competitors in the premium segment, as well as Page’s unmatched brand and distribution strengths. We are optimistic about PAGE delivering higher growth and forecast a 34 per cent EPS CAGR with a margin gain of 410 bps over FY21-24 (+110bps vs. FY19). Reiterate Buy with a September 2022 target price of ₹37,500, valuing the company at 55x September 2023 EPS – in line with other large high-growth peers – which is justified by its wide moats and best-in-class ROCEs. Delay in recovery and slower market share gains remain key risks to our forecasts.

Published on September 07, 2021

