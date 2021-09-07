Broker's call: Page Industries (Buy)

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Emkay Global
Page Industries (Buy)
Target: ₹37,500
CMP: ₹32,078
Page Industries has made a good comeback after the pandemic and now offers better growth momentum after the slowdown in FY19-20.
We expect normalised mid-teens growth ahead, driven by structural opportunity and faster growth in athleisure (about 33 per cent of sales); increased focus on the under-penetrated women’s and kids segments with a separate team and scale-up in offerings; accelerated network expansion (40 per cent addition in the last two years), the benefits of which are yet to kick in.
In addition, a comparison of 10 innerwear players highlights a lack of meaningful success by competitors in the premium segment, as well as Page’s unmatched brand and distribution strengths. We are optimistic about PAGE delivering higher growth and forecast a 34 per cent EPS CAGR with a margin gain of 410 bps over FY21-24 (+110bps vs. FY19). Reiterate Buy with a September 2022 target price of ₹37,500, valuing the company at 55x September 2023 EPS – in line with other large high-growth peers – which is justified by its wide moats and best-in-class ROCEs. Delay in recovery and slower market share gains remain key risks to our forecasts.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...