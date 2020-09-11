Broker's call: Page Industries

Covid-19’s ‘heart of darkness’
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
Chola Securities
Page Industries
Target: ₹20,763
CMP: ₹18,442.70
In Q1-FY21 revenue declined by 65.9 per cent y-o-y to ₹280 crore on account of sharp decline in volumes of nearly 69 per cent, due to store closures and supply side challenges arising due to the nationwide lockdown. Page derives 60 per cent of topline from metro cities which witnessed higher impact of Covid relative to other parts of the country. The company expects the sales to return to pre-Covid levels by Q3-FY21.
Gross margins declined by 696 bps y-o-y to 48.1 per cent owing to under absorption of fixed costs and factory overheads due to lower production in the quarter. Fixed overheads were higher owing to the full wage payments. With increase in sales gross margin is expected to recover in the coming quarters. The management plans to get EBITDA margins back to 20 per cent range once the revenue recovers and implemented cost optimisation measures play out.
The increase demand for Athleisure coupled with existing cost rationalisation efforts are expected to support margin recovery. The management remains optimistic on bringing business and margins to normal levels in Q3-FY21. The company remains well positioned to benefit from anticipated recovery on the back of its strong balance sheet, brand and robust store network.
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
We test-drive the new sub-compact SUV from Kia to find out what its USPs are. Is it the best yet? And should ...
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...