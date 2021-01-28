Stocks

Brookfield India REIT IPO to open on February 3

Our Bureau MUMBAI | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust plan to raise as much as ₹3,800 crore through an initial public offering, the Trust backed by Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc., said in its offer document.

According to the document, Brookfield REIT will sell 138.2 million units to 138.5 million units at ₹274 to ₹275 each between February 3 and 5.

Brookfield will be the third REIT to float an IPO after Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Embassy Office Parks REIT.

