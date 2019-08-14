BSE StAR MF processes record 8.56 lakh transactions in a single day

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday said its mutual fund distribution platform has processed record 8.56 lakh transactions on Tuesday, valuing Rs 1,287.12 crore.

“The previous best was 7.62 lakh transactions on June 10, 2019,” the bourse said in a release.

The platform, BSE StAR MF, has around 26,500 independent financial advisors (IFAs) registered with them.

The exchange recently launched BSE StAR MF app to help the distributor and the IFAs to register clients on a real-time basis and since its launch, the app has processed over 26,000 transactions amounting to Rs 470 crore, the bourse said.