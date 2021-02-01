Budget: Construction biz stocks gain up to 14 per cent

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Shares of companies related to construction business zoomed up to 14 per cent on Monday after the Budget for 2021-22 enhanced the allocation for highways sector to ₹1.18 lakh crore.
NCC Limited jumped 13.75 per cent, Ashoka Buildcon gained 10.98 per cent, KNR Constructions 10.02 per cent and Dilip Buildcon 4.12 per cent on BSE.
Allocating an enhanced outlay of ₹1.18 lakh crore for the highways sector for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the execution of flagship highways corridors as well as projects are bound to speed up.
An allocation of ₹91,823 crore was made to highways for 2020-21, which was revised to ₹1.01 lakh crore.
"I am... providing an enhanced outlay of ₹1,18,101 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, of which ₹1,08,230 crore is for capital, the highest ever," said Sitharaman in her Budget speech while tabling the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament.
"By March 2022, we would be awarding another 8,500 km and complete an additional 11,000 km of national highway corridors," she said.
"Rising to the occasion, taking steps to rebuild the economy and meeting market expectations, Budget FY 2021-2022 focused on pump priming the economy for growth.
"Some of the key highlights were spends on healthcare and wellness infrastructure; investments in physical infrastructure by way of allocation to roads, highways, railways, ports, urban infrastructure amongst others," Shanti Ekambaram, Group President - Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...