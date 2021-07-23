Zomato crosses ₹1 trillion M-Cap after stellar debut

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Food delivery giant Zomato witnessed a stellar debut on the stock market with shares listing at ₹116 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), offering a 53 per cent premium against its issue price of ₹76 per share.
Zomato listed at ₹115 on the BSE, with a 51 per cent increase over its issue price.
The company's stock zoomed further post listing, hitting the upper circuit of 20 per cent at ₹138, up 82 per cent from its issue price on the BSE.
The listing also led to Zomato’s market capitalisation (market-cap) surpassing the ₹1 trillion mark. With M-cap of ₹1,08,067.35 crore post debut, Zomato raced ahead of IOC, BPCL and Shree Cements after making its entry into the top 50 most valuable companies on the BSE.
Despite a slowdown in momentum, at 11:01 am, Zomato was trading at ₹122.55 on the BSE, up ₹7.55 or 6.57 per cent, a 60 per cent increase from issue price.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹123.25, up ₹7.25 or 6.25 per cent.
The ₹9,375-crore Zomato IPO, which closed for subscription on July 16, was subscribed over 38 times with portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers getting 54.71 times and HNIs 34.80 times.
Quota reserved for retail investors received bids for 7.9 times. The Zomato has fixed the IPO price at the upper end of the ₹72-76 price band. Zomato had garnered ₹4,196 crore from 186 anchor investors ahead of the IPO by allocating 55.22 crore shares at ₹76 apiece.
Kapil Goenka, Director at CM Goenka Stock Brokers said: "One of the most awaited and much-talked-about Initial Public Offering (IPO) in recent times, Zomato has filed for its IPO with pre open volume of over 19 crore. At a fantastic market capitalisation of over 1 lakh crore, Zomato is backed by Sanjiv Bhikchandani-led Info Edge India Group."
"The IPO made a fantastic entry, with a bumper listing up by 73 per cent. For the investors who are looking to gain from this IPO, the Zomato might prove a gem. Moreover, in the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic, Zomato IPO and enthusiasm around this has undoubtedly boosted the investors’ confidence in the IPO market. However, we advise that successful allottees must book full profit and must wait for some time to buy again," he said.
