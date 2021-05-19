Buyback ‘fraud’: SEBI imposes fine of ₹5.25 crore on Cairn India

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Cairn India, the leading oil and gas player that was merged with Vedanta Ltd, has been found guilty of stock market fraud by market regulator SEBI.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s investigations found that Cairn misled public shareholders with its share buyback announcement in 2014 that was actually designed to induce the public to trade in the shares of Cairn. SEBI has imposed a fine of ₹5.25 crore on Cairn.
Further, SEBI says that P Elango, the then CEO and Director of Cairn, along with other company directors Aman Mehta and Neerja Sharma facilitated the company in making the said misleading announcement. All the directors have been fined ₹15 lakh each.
SEBI says that Cairn and its directors made the public announcement of buyback without any intent to fulfil it and hence acted fraudulently and thereby violated various provisions SEBI’s Prevention of Fraudulent and Unfair Trading Practices (PFUTP) rule and Buyback Regulations.
SEBI said that its detailed analysis of sell orders placed at National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE during the buyback period revealed that the company did not place any buy orders on the stock exchanges when the price was favourable for buyback but only on those days when it was not.
“Thus, Cairn had failed to achieve even the minimum buyback size as it could not buyback even half the number of shares announced by it, despite available of sufficient sell orders on NSE, when the market price was lesser than the maximum buyback price,” the SEBI order said
SEBI has reasoned that an announcement of buyback is generally perceived by investors as a positive announcement indicating a favourable position of the company thereby inducing investors to buy or sell securities at increased price levels.
“The public announcement and subsequent actions of Cairn show that the announcement of buyback by Cairn was a misleading announcement designed to influence the decision of the investors and induce them to trade in the shares of Cairn which is reflected in the increased trading volume after the buyback announcement as brought out in price volume analysis,” SEBI said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...