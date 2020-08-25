Buzz around airport business lifts Adani Enterprises 25%

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Adani Group's flagship, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), rallied on the stock exchange on Tuesday. It gained 25 per cent intra-day to hit the 52-week high of ₹322.40.
The stock opened flat at ₹251, but recorded a gain of about 10 per cent by the afternoon trades on NSE. The rally intensified in the last hour of the trading to hit intra-day high of ₹322.40 before settling at ₹307.55, which is 23.66 per cent higher than its previous close. The volumes on the NSE stood at 49.3 million shares.
The stock exchanges have sought a clarification from the company on the “significant movement in price of the company shares on Tuesday”. A reply from the company is awaited. Traders, however, said that a spate of news around Adani's airport business has triggered a sudden interest in the investors. “The news of Adani Enterprise acquiring 50.5 per cent stake of GVK Group in Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and buying the remaining 23.5 per cent from the minority partners has created buzz in the market. Although news had not been confirmed, the rumour was enough to see a buying-spree by investors, taking Adani share up by 24 per cent intra-day,” said Aasif Hirani, Director, Tradebulls.
The sentiment around Adani Group has been positive as the promoters have reduced their outstanding debt to ₹8,500 crore from ₹12,000 crore since March, leading to the release of pledged shares which again boosted the investor-sentiment.
“Releasing of pledged shares, picking up stake in Mumbai International Airport and news of stake-buying in GVK group all boosted sentiment today,” he said.
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...