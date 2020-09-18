CAMS, Chemcon Speciality IPOs open on Monday

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals on Friday raised ₹95.40 crore from 13 anchor investors by allotting 28.05 lakh shares at ₹340 a share.

Among the anchor investors include IDBI Emerging Business Fund, ICICI Prudential Child Care Plan, IIFL Special Opportunities, HSBC Global Investment, Mirae Asset Health Care, Kuber India, Ashmore India, India Acorn and Tata Multi Asset Fund.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has fixed the price band at ₹338-340 a share for its IPO, which will open for public subscription from September 21 to 23. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to ₹165 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 45 lakh equity scrips by promoters, the leading manufacturer of speciality chemicals.

CAMS public issue

The initial public offering of Computer Age Management Services will also open for subscription on Monday and end on Wednesday.

The Chennai-based company has set a price band of ₹1,229-1,230 a share for its issue. The initial public offering includes an offer-for-sale of 1.825 crore shares, or 37.40 per cent stake, by NSE Investments Ltd. The company has capital sponsorship from marquee investors such as Great Terrain (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus), HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank Limited and NSE Investments Limited.

The details of the anchor portion, which was opened on Friday, are yet to be known.