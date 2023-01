Celebrity Fashions Ltd, a Chennai-based garment manufacturer, has pledged shares worth ₹51.67 crore in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd, according to the latter’s announcement to the BSE.

SBICAP in the announcement said that the company had pledged 5.16 lakh shares of ₹10 each aggregating ₹51.67 crore for the benefit of the lenders for credit facilities availed by the company.

The share price of Celebrity Fashions on the BSE closed at ₹18.10, down by ₹1.15 or 5.97 per cent.