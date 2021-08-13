Chemplast IPO highlights how vibrant our market is

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The initial public offering of Chemplast Sanmar has generated heated debate in market circles. The reason: The stock was delisted nearly a decade ago from the stock exchanges at ₹15 a share whereas it has now hit the market with an IPO price of ₹540.
As some market experts could not see the rationale behind the huge difference between the delisting price and the IPO price, they raised a lot of hullabaloo in social media. Some even wondered how market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India cleared the IPO.
However, Chemplast Sanmar has followed the rules while delisting and also during the IPO process.
According to SEBI regulation, in case of voluntary delisting, promoter of a company must disclose a floor price, which should be the average price of preceding 26 weeks from the date of public announcement. The shareholders have to place bids at a price either at or above the floor price through the reverse book building process. If the discovered price through reverse book building is acceptable to the promoter, he or she fixes that as an exit price for delisting. In case of Chemplast Sanmar, the discovered price was ₹15, which the promoters had accepted and proceeded with delisting.
However, promoters can also reject the price if they feel it is too high. There are instances where delisting could not materialise even after several attempts such as Vedanta and AstraZeneca, as investors demanded a higher premium from promoters.
As far IPO pricing is concerned, the face value of a share is ₹5 today as against ₹1 a share when the stock was delisted in 2012. In recent years, shares of listed speciality chemicals makers have gained a valuation premium at the bourses with some turning multi baggers by gaining five times.
The BSE Sensex, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap have registered new peaks in June 2021. Chemplast Sanmar too posted a consolidated PAT of ₹410 crore in FY21 as against a loss in 2012. If someone believes that the pricing is high, he or she can still stay away from the IPO and can enter the stock through the secondary market at their desired price.
Any promoter who desires to list, delist or even relist should be given the opportunity to do so through a vibrant market.
The seamless Chemplast Sanmar issue has highlighted how vibrant our capital market is. SEBI, recently, made several changes with regard to delisting rules and the most welcome proposal is reducing the period to 3 years from earlier 5 years in case delisted company wanted to come back to the bourses.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...