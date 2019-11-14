Cholamandalam Investment counter sees big surge in trading volumes on BSE

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd saw surge in volumes on the bourses with the share price gaining nearly 2 per cent today.

Volumes traded in the counter were to the extent of 21.86 lakh shares on the BSE, a 56-fold jump over two-week average daily volume of 38,000 shares. The Cholamandalam Investment was up 1.75% to Rs 302.50 on the BSE today.

Similarly on the NSE, the stock was up 1.65% to Rs 302.55 with volumes of 3.76 lakh shares trade in the counter as at 11.20 am today

It may be worthwhile to remember that Murugappa Group’s NBFC, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd's net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, grew marginally to ₹307 crore, when compared to ₹305 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income from operations stood at ₹2,197 crore, against ₹1,676 crore, posting a growth of 31 per cent.