Companies and stocks to track today: August 12, 2020

Satin Creditcare ₹120-crore rights issue opens
Satin Creditcare Network aims to mop up ₹119.90 crore through its upcoming rights issue at a price of ₹60 a share.
The rights entitlement ratio has been pegged at 48:125, i.e., 48 shares for every 125 existing fully paid shares. While the initial payment along with the application is ₹15 a share, the balance of ₹45 have to be paid in one or more subsequent calls as may be decided by the board/committee, the firm said in a release.
The record date for the rights issue has been fixed as August 5. That means shareholders whose name had appeared on the company's record on August 5 are only eligible to participate in the offer.
Investors will closely monitor the response to the issue.
Order booster for JMC Projects
JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC), a leading Civil Engineering and EPC Company has secured new orders worth Rs. 1,363 crore, it said in a late filing on Tuesday. It bagged orders worth Rs 1,169 crore for building projects in South India and a water supply project in Bihar for Rs 194 crore.
Shareholders will closely monitor the execution and other developments concerning the orders.
"With our order book of over Rs.11,400 Crores and Ll of Rs 1,700 crores, we remain confident to deliver positive and profitable growth for full-year FY21," said SK Tripathi (CEO & Dy Managing Director), of JMC Projects, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission.
Brigade Enterprises: Results, fundraising eyed
The board of Brigade Enterprises will meet on Wednesday to consider quarterly results for the first quarter ended in June 2020. Besides, the board will also consider a proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares, fully convertible debentures, partly convertibles debentures, non-convertible debentures, preference shares convertible into equity shares, and/or any other financial instruments convertible into equity shares by way of one or more public and/or private offerings, qualified institutions placement and/or preferential allotment basis and/or rights offering or any combination thereof or any other method, it said.
Shareholders will closely monitor the details of fundraising mode and the quantum of funds to be raised.
Key Results: Bharat Forge, Tata Power, Aurobindo Pharma, Ashok Leyland, ABB Power, Thermax
Close to 90 companies will meet on Wednesday to consider quarterly results. Among them include Aarti Industries, ABB Power Products, Aavas Fin, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cummins India, EIH Associated, eClerx Services, Firstsource Solutions, GSFC, Gulf Oil, India Nippon Electricals, IndoStar Capital, KPR Mills, Kalpataru Power, Kirloskar Brothers, Lumax Ind, Natco Pharma, NCC, Pennar Industries, Punjab Chemicals, Rupa Co, Schneider Electric, Sundram Fasteners, Subros, Tata Power, TBZ, Transport Corporation, Thermax, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Wabco.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
