Companies and stocks to track today: August 19, 2020

PNB fundraising plans in focus

The Board of Directors of PNB Housing Finance Limited will be held on Wednesday to consider fundraising proposals, and the mode thereof, by the issue of equity shares and/or other securities through any permissible modes, as may be regarded as appropriate, subject to such approvals as may be required.

Shareholders would be keen to know the size, price, and the number of shares to be offered.

It may be recalled, earlier, its promoter Punjab National Bank had said that it would infuse up to ₹600 crore in the housing finance company through preferential issue/rights issue etc. subject to regulatory approval as and when PNB Housing Finance decides to raise capital.

Dilip Buildcon wins ₹1,335-cr order with JV

HCC-DBL, a joint venture between HCC and Dilip Buildcon, has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new Project viz. 'Construction of Tunnels, Bridges, Yard and formation works from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the project at Uttarakhand.

The total bid project cost is ₹1,334.95 crore and has to be completed within 50 months.

Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the project.

Key Results: Balmer Lawrie, CSB Bank, Tide Water, Ruchi Soya

Around 20 companies' boards of directors will meet on Wednesday to consider quarterly results. Among them include, Ashapura Minechem, Asian Granito India, Balmer Lawrie, CSB Bank, Cosmo Films, Globus Spirits, IIFL Wealth Management, IZMO, Krishna Petrochem, Muthoot Finance, Ruchi Soya, Tide Water Oil, V2 Retail and Viji Finance.