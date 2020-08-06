Companies and stocks to watch out for today: August 6, 2020

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) on Wednesday said its board has approved the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore by selling equity shares and warrants, the lender said in an exchange filing.
The QIP will comprise equity share sale of Rs 10,000 crore and sale of warrants worth Rs 4,000 crore.
HDFC said the board has fixed a floor price of Rs 1,838.94 a share for the equity share sale. Shares of HDFC closed at Rs 1,776.90 on Wednesday.
Thursday will see close to 50 companies announcing their quarterly results. Among them are Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, BASF, Can Fin Homes, Dalmia Bharat, Deepak Nitrite, Esab India, Gujarat Pipavav, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, HCL Infosys, HPCL, Honeywell Automation, Indian Hotels, IFB Industries, Jamna Auto Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Lupin, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Pidilite, Rane Engine Valves, Sumitomo Chem, Torrent Power, Vodafone Idea and Whirlpool.
The Adani Gas, Total joint venture is to soon seek the government’s nod for fuel retailing In India. The CEO of Adani Gas, Suresh Manglani, said gas sales rose significantly in July and would keep rising in the remainder of FY21. The joint venture company will soon seek Government authorisation for fuel and LNG retail sales.
This would reinforce the existing partners’ strategic partnership to develop one of the largest integrated gas utilities in the Indian energy market.
Total had acquired 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Gas to create one of India’s largest downstream energy partnerships. The significant synergies to be explored are gas distribution, fuel retail and LNG businesses, and was planned to set up 1,500 retail outlets.
Alkem Laboratories (Alkem) has launched Favipiravir under the brand name ‘Alfluenza’ in India for the management of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. Favipiravir is approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) for restricted emergency use in India.
Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must sign a consent form before treatment begins.
Shares of Alkem may react positively to the development, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country have been increasing.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
₹1027 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010421055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...