Company news

For Audi, experiential marketing is working like a charm in India
Positive and personal engagement with customers is the core of this strategy
Suven Life Sciences on Tuesday said it has secured a product patent in New Zealand for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. The patent is valid up to 2033, the company said in a press release. The patent is for the class of selective “5HT4” compounds used in the treatment of disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, and Parkinson’s diseases, among others. With this patent, Suven Life now has a total of 26 granted patents from New Zealand. Products out of these inventions may be out-licensed at various phases of clinical development, such as at Phase-I or Phase-II, the company said. Shares of Suven Life Sciences gained 0.5 per cent at ₹168.75 on the NSE.
APL Apollo Tubes has started commercial production at its new plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the company said in a notice to the exchanges. The company will produce galvanised steel tubes, hollow sections, and galvanised sheets at the new unit, which has a total capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum. Total cost incurred on the unit was estimated at ₹75 crore, it said. Shares of APL Apollo Tubes closed at ₹1,183.30 on the NSE, up 1.56 per cent over the previous day’s close.
V-Guard Industries on Tuesday said the company’s board has given in-principle approval to acquire majority stake in GUTS Electro-Mech. Hyderabad-based GUTS Electro-Mech manufactures and markets various domestic switch gears and transformers, V-Guard Industries said in an exchange filing. The acquisition is subject to the completion of due diligence and approvals from regulatory bodies, the company said. Shares of V-Guard Industries edged up 0.98 per cent at ₹170.20 on the NSE.
Positive and personal engagement with customers is the core of this strategy
Carlos Ghosn and Rupert Stadler are among a list of CEOs who faced the music in a scam-ridden auto industry
This will help them cushion the cost impact of fitments for safety norms and BS VI
The Civic has been sorely missed since it was withdrawn from the market by Honda a few years ago. The lack of ...
Customers can address their grievances to the Consumer Affairs Department
Goal-based portfolios are good, but satellite portfolios are just as important
If you own a house already funded by a bank loan, you can apply for a top-up
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Elections, economics and a battle of personalities; struggles seeking to bring in change; cricket carnival; ...
First flush1. Which organisation’s first tweet was: “I’m 01100110 01100101 01100101 01101100 01101001 01101110 ...
It’s the first day of the year as I write this. Instead of the usual fluff, I thought I’d share this little ...
Tales of the Yeti, shaman and explorers make Sikkim’s Deuthang Valley a chapter out of an encyclopaedia of ...
Marketers dive deep into the Mela action at Prayagraj with trials, promotions, and more
For the first time ever, visitors to the Kumbh Mela can arrive at Prayagraj by land, air or water, says ...
The mantra at the IAA World Congress at Kochi is to seek higher purpose, with dollops of fun
The Man Company is changing the look and style of men with its grooming products
The New Year heralds an election season marked by yearning, anger, uncertainty — and above all, hope.
The town has tried in vain to emerge as anything but a disputed site that divides religious communities
Politburo member of the CPI (M) and former general secretary of the party, Prakash Karat, speaks to ...
In Maharashtra, it appears the rural jobs scheme is being implemented on paper alone. Contractors, government ...
Please Email the Editor