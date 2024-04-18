Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PSA MESA Supply Chain Pte. Ltd. (PSA MESA) to offer end-to-end logistics services.

PSA MESA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International, a global port operator and supply chain partner to cargo stakeholders and an integrated and port-centric supply chain, transportation, and logistics solutions provider through its supply chain business arm, PSA BDP.

The CONCOR stock declined by 1.99 per cent to close at ₹928 on the NSE on Thursday’s trade.