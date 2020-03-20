Coronavirus outbreak: SEBI reschedules recruitment process for 147 positions amid

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for applying for post of 147 senior level executives by more than a month amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up its headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job.

The application window, which was opened from March 7-23, has now been extended till April 30, 2020, the SEBI said in a notice.

“Due to unforeseen prevailing circumstances, the schedule of the recruitment process has changed,” it added.

A total of 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

The applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department.

In addition, it has invited applications for engineering and official language streams.

For applying to general stream, the incumbent needs to have a master’s degree in any discipline or bachelor’s degree in law or engineering.

The regulator has also revised the examination dates for these posts. It said that phase 1 and phase 11 examinations have been rescheduled to July 4 and August 3, respectively.

Earlier, the examinations for phase 1 and phase 11 were scheduled for April 12 and May 3, respectively.

On Thursday, SEBI eased compliance requirements for companies, giving them a 45-day relaxation to file fourth quarter financial results, as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results.

The decision was taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in imposition of certain restrictions, including those related to travel.