Coronavirus outbreak: SEBI reschedules recruitment process for 147 positions amid

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for applying for post of 147 senior level executives by more than a month amid the coronavirus outbreak.
On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up its headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job.
The application window, which was opened from March 7-23, has now been extended till April 30, 2020, the SEBI said in a notice.
“Due to unforeseen prevailing circumstances, the schedule of the recruitment process has changed,” it added.
A total of 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.
The applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department.
In addition, it has invited applications for engineering and official language streams.
For applying to general stream, the incumbent needs to have a master’s degree in any discipline or bachelor’s degree in law or engineering.
The regulator has also revised the examination dates for these posts. It said that phase 1 and phase 11 examinations have been rescheduled to July 4 and August 3, respectively.
Earlier, the examinations for phase 1 and phase 11 were scheduled for April 12 and May 3, respectively.
On Thursday, SEBI eased compliance requirements for companies, giving them a 45-day relaxation to file fourth quarter financial results, as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results.
The decision was taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in imposition of certain restrictions, including those related to travel.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...