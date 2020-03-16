Stocks

Covid-19 outbreak: PVR, INOX Leisure plunge up to 19 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

Shares of multiplex operators on Monday fell sharply by up to 19 per cent after various states announced closure of cinema halls till March 31 in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

PVR tumbled 18.85 per cent to its 52-week low of ₹1,045.85, and INOX Leisure plunged 14.77 per cent to hit its day’s low of ₹270 on the BSE.

In view of coronavirus threat, several states have announced to close cinema halls till March 31.

The move will hit business of mutiplex operators which dent their profitability in days to come, traders said.

The number of infected cases in the country stood at 110 on Monday, as per the health ministry.

